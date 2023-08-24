Two St Catherine Porters Charged with Raping Patient at Hospital

Two Porters who are employed to a public hospital in the parish of St Catherine, have been arrested and charged in connection with an incident at the medical facility last Friday, August 18, where they allegedly raped a female patient.

Facing charges of Rape and Grevious Sexual Assault are, 20-year-old Shemar Edwards, otherwise called ‘Usher’, of Clifton in Bernard Lodge in Portmore, and 31-year-old Corey Orr, otherwise called ‘Shortman’ of Gravel Heights in Spanish Town, and both in St Catherine.

Reports are that about 8:00pm, last Friday night, the female patient walked from the Ward to use a vending machine, where she was allegedly lured to another section of the hospital, and sexually assaulted by Orr and Edwards.

When she was finally released, the woman reported the matter to a nurse on the Ward and the police were summoned.

An investigation was carried out and both men who were pointed out by the victim, were arrested and charged on Wednesday, August 23.

