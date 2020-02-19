Two St Andrew teen sisters disappear

Riconey Barrett Missing
St Andrew, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for the two sisters of Morgan Lane in Grants Pen, Kingston 8, have been reportedly disappeared since Saturday, February 15.

 

They are identified as 16-year-old Angel James and 14-year-old Felicia Johnson. Angel is described to be of brown complexion, slim build, and about 5 feet 6 inches tall, while Felicia is also described to be of brown complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 7 inches tall.

 

According Grants Pen Police Reports, that both girls were last seen at home around 7:10 pm. At the time, Angel was dressed in a black blouse and blue jeans, while Felicia was dressed in a white blouse and black pants.

 

The Grants Pen Police is asking anyone knowing the whereabouts of both Angel and/or Felicia is being asked to contact them at 876-755-1597, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

 

By: Marc Lodge

