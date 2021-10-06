Two Shot Dead in Montego Bay, Two Injured

Two men were shot dead and two others injured in a gun attack on Hart Street in Montego Bay, St James, on Wednesday afternoon, October 6.

The identities of the deceased have yet to be released by the police.

According to reports, residents alerted the police after hearing gunshots coming from a section of Hart Street.

When the police arrived, they discovered four men suffering from gunshot wounds.

All four victims were brought to the hospital, where two were pronounced dead and the other two admitted for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.