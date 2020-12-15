Two shot and killed in Discovery Bay

Two men were shot dead and at least one other shot and injured in Discovery Bay, St Ann Monday evening.

None of the men has been identified.

Sources tell police it was a hit.

Reports are that people were outside a set of shops and bars in the North Coast town when just before at 7 p.m. men arrived in a car and parked some distance away. One of the men entered a small shop and ordered an item. A man serving in the shop bent down to get it when shots rang out. As the shooter left the building he said something to two other men standing outside the shop and shot them at close range. One survived and is in hospital.

The men who were shot are reportedly not from the area. Residents of Discovery Bay said even the shopkeeper is new to the area and was a friend of the shop owner.

Police were on the scene again early Tuesday morning gathering evidence.