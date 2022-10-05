Two Robbers to Face Court

Police in the Kingston Central Division have been commended by their divisional commander following the arrest of two alleged robbers in separate incidents in downtown Kingston on Tuesday, October 04.
The culprits, who have been charged with Robbery with Aggravation, have been identified as 22-year-old Javaun Clarke of Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 3 and 19-year-old Javani Green, otherwise called ‘Jaheim’, of Mark Lane, Kingston.
Lawmen arrested Green in the aftermath of an incident on East Queen Street in Kingston. Reports are that about 10:20 a.m., Green brandished a firearm and robbed a woman of her of gold earrings valued at JMD 25,000. He fled the scene, but was spotted by the victim in the area later that day; the Police were alerted and he was arrested.
Later that afternoon, about 12:55 p.m., Clark and another man reportedly approached the complainant while he was conducting a sales transaction at the intersection of Orange Street and Beckford Street, in downtown Kingston. One of the men allegedly held on to the complainant while the other man robbed him of JMD 862,000. The robbers then fled from the scene. Shortly after, the victim saw a team of lawmen on patrol and alerted them. With quick action by the police team, Clark was pursued and nabbed. The other man however escaped.