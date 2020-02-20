Two Residents of Vaughnsfield, St. James on Lotto Scam Charges

Lottery Scamming
Jamaica News: Members of The Lottery Scam Task Force and The Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation (C.T.O.C.) reportedly carried out several raids in the Vaughnsfield area of Maroon Town in St. James between the hours of 4:45 am and 7:30 am on Thursday, February 20, which resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

They are identified as Lance McFarlane, 29 years old unemployed and his girlfriend, Janille James, 20 years old also unemployed both residents of Vaughnsfield in Maroon Town, St. James.

It is reported that a team of law enforcement officers carried out a search of a dwelling house occupied by both suspects. They were found with four cellphones, three exercise books and several letter size sheets of papers all populated with the list of names, addresses and phone numbers of persons living overseas which resulted in their seizure by the police.

McFarlane and James were arrested and later charged for the possession of identity information with intent.

They are scheduled to appear in St. James Parish Court on April 1.

 

By: Marc Lodge

