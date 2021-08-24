Two Relatives of Transport Minister Montaque Died of COVID-19

Transport Minister Robert Montaque is mourning the passing of two relatives who died from Covid-19 in just hours.

According to a statement from the Jamaica Labour Party, JLP, Carlene Angela Rodney, his sister died on Sunday and Dorrette Palmer Lobban, a cousin, died on Monday.

“Both had contracted Covid-19 and were ailing for a short period of time.

It is not clear if the two women were vaccinated.