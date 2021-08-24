Two Relatives of Transport Minister Montaque Died of COVID-19

Transport Minister Robert Montaque is mourning the passing of two relatives who died from Covid-19 in just hours.
According to a statement from the Jamaica Labour Party, JLP, Carlene Angela Rodney, his sister died on Sunday and Dorrette Palmer Lobban, a cousin, died on Monday.
The new variant of Covid-19 is on the rise and as such no movement days were imposed in an effort to reduce the number of positive cases. Today, the positivity rate rose to 48.7% with positive infections being 752.
Just over 5% of the population is vaccinated.
Contributed by HE Prof Dr Colin O Jarrett, Director of News and Current Affairs