Two Relatives of Transport Minister Montaque Died of COVID-19

Transport Minister Robert Montaque is mourning the passing of two relatives who died from Covid-19 in just hours.

According to a statement from the Jamaica Labour Party, JLP, Carlene Angela Rodney, his sister died on Sunday and Dorrette Palmer Lobban, a cousin, died on Monday.

“Both had contracted Covid-19 and were ailing for a short period of time.
It is not clear if the two women were vaccinated.

The new variant of Covid-19 is on the rise and as such no movement days were imposed in an effort to reduce the number of positive cases.  Today, the positivity rate rose to 48.7% with positive infections being 752.

Just over 5% of the population is vaccinated.

 

Contributed by HE Prof Dr Colin O Jarrett, Director of News and Current Affairs

