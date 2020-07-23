Two Policemen shot in incident near Half-Way-Tree

A gunman is dead, his crony is under police guard and two policemen are being treated for gunshot wounds from an incident early this morning, Thursday, July 23, in St Andrew.

According to police reports, the lawmen were on patrol in the Half-Way-Tree Area, St Andrew area, when they observed a white Honda Civic motorcar parked on the roadway. The police team then approached the vehicle and attempted to make enquires; when the men immediately fired on the policemen, hitting them both before attempting to flee the scene.

The injured officers returned the gunfire and the car subsequently crashed a short distance away. One of the armed men ran from the vehicle and the driver- who received a gunshot wound was held. All three persons were taken to hospital where the unidentified man was pronounced dead while undergoing treatment. The officers are being treated.