Two policemen received minor injuries in the confrontation in which a gunman was shot dead this afternoon in the Corporate Area.

Dead is 39-year-old Damion Hamilton, the main suspect in the shooting death of two policemen Friday morning. Two policemen are in hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds from the early morning attack in a Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Regarding the shootout Friday afternoon, Police Commissioner Antony Anderson told a press briefing that two police officers received injuries after the gunman, identified as Hamilton fired on the police. Commissioner Anderson said one policeman was grazed by a bullet and another was hit by bullet fragments..