Two Police Officers Arrested, Third Flees Island in Murder Case

Following the murder of 49-year-old Phillip Wallace, police have announced that two cops have been arrested and another has left the island.

Wallace was shot and killed in Red Hills on Saturday morning. Police suspect that the murder was connected to an alleged bribery deal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey said on Monday, that efforts are currently being made by local law enforcement and its foreign partners to bring the officer back to the island.

“I can assure you that the person who fled the island will be returned and justice will be done in this matter,” said DCP Bailey.

The investigation is being conducted by the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), and the Major Investigation Division (MID).

The police say they remain committed to bringing those responsible for Wallace’s death to justice, and investigations are well-advanced.

According to reports, Wallace was in his community on Green Glide Close in St Andrew at around 10:41 a.m. on Saturday when a white Toyota Axio motorcar drove up. Three men jumped out of the car and opened fire on Wallace.

Following a raid a few days prior, the three cops named in the case allegedly wanted $100,000 from Wallace. A sum of money was reportedly provided, but the policemen are said to have demanded more.

A report was brought forward to the Constant Spring Police Station, where an investigation was later launched.