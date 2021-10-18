Two Persons Stabbed to Death, Another Fatally Shot by Police at Cult Church in Mobay
Detectives in St James, and investigators attached to the Independent Commission of Investigations, (INDECOM) have now commenced a probe into an incident at the Pathway International Kingdom Christian Organization, in Paradise, Montego Bay, where two members of the organization were reportedly stabbed to death, and another fatally shot by the police, on Sunday, October 17.
According to reports, the police were attacked by a church member at 9 p.m., during an effort by lawmen to access the premises after receiving reports of suspected sacrifices taking place at the church.
During the confrontation, a cult member was fatally shot
Two other people were discovered dead. One appeared to have had their throat slashed, according to reports.
The circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two additional people discovered deceased are being investigated.
Members of the religious cult were reportedly urged to dress in all white for worship today in anticipation of the arrival of ‘the ark,’ according to top members of the group.
According to reports, at least one senior member of the religious cult told the crowd that he is God.
The police have seized a firearm, following the incident.
T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)
About Us
McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…
All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com