Two Persons Stabbed to Death, Another Fatally Shot by Police at Cult Church in Mobay

Detectives in St James, and investigators attached to the Independent Commission of Investigations, (INDECOM) have now commenced a probe into an incident at the Pathway International Kingdom Christian Organization, in Paradise, Montego Bay, where two members of the organization were reportedly stabbed to death, and another fatally shot by the police, on Sunday, October 17.

According to reports, the police were attacked by a church member at 9 p.m., during an effort by lawmen to access the premises after receiving reports of suspected sacrifices taking place at the church.

During the confrontation, a cult member was fatally shot

Two other people were discovered dead. One appeared to have had their throat slashed, according to reports.