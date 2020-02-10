Two Persons Shot and Injured, including 11-Year-Old Boy, in Downtown Kingston

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): An eleven-year-old boy who was shot and injured along Upper Kings Street in downtown Kingston on Saturday, February 8, is presently at hospital in serious condition.

Another man who was also shot and injured in the incident also remains at hospital, in serious condition.

Reports by the police are that at approximately 3:15 p.m., on Saturday, the small boy and the other victim was among a group of other persons sitting in their yard on Kings Street, when a motor vehicle with a group of men traveling onboard pulled up in the community, and the men opened fire on the crowd, hitting the small child and the other victim.

The gunmen escaped in the waiting motor car, while the wounded victims were rushed to hospital, where they were treated and admitted.