Two Perish in Fatal Accident in Trelawny

Two persons are now dead, and three others seriously injured, following their involvement in a two motor vehicle collision along a section of Hague main road in Falmouth, Trelawny, on Wednesday night, January 12.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Kemar Sinclair, labourer of Clarks Town, and 51-year-old, Aston Jarrett, of Duncans, also in Trelawny.

Reports by the Falmouth police are that about 9:30pm, Sinclair and Jarrett were traveling in a Toyota Corolla motor car from the directions of Falmouth towards Rock district, when the driver of a Toyota Fielder motor car which was traveling in the opposite directions attempted to overtake a line of traffic.

The driver of the Fielder motor car lost control of the car and collided head on in the corolla, resulting in Sinclair and Jarrett being severely injured.

Sinclair, Jarrett and three other passengers, one who was travelling in the Toyota corolla motor car, and two others in the Fielder motor car, were also seriously injured. They were rushed to hospital, where Sinclair and Jarrett were pronounced dead, and the other three victims treated and admitted.