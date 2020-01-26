Two People Killed in Double Fatal Accident in Portmore

At least two persons have been confirmed dead in a motor vehicle accident which took place along George Lee Boulevard, Portsmouth, St Catherine on Sunday, January 26.

Dead are 36-year-old Kevon Smith, labourer of 4-West Greater Portmore, St Catherine, and Sandra Robinson, of a Waterford address also in the parish.

Reports from the Waterford police are that about 4:45 p.m., Robinson was being transported by Smith on a bicycle when a Toyota Fortune motor car which was travelling close behind them collided in the rear of the bicycle.

Smith and Robinson were thrown to the pavement and sustained severe injuries, where they were rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the motor vehicle was taken into custody.