Two Party Promotors Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident, in Kingston

Two men died on Friday (July 23) as a result of the injuries they sustained in a motor vehicle accident in downtown Kingston.

Deceased are Rodney Lyons, 23, Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) student of Claremont, St Ann, and Anthonio Garrick, 22, former Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) student from Portmore, St Catherine.

The popular 51/50 party was also promoted by Garrick and Lyons.

The Corporate Communication Unit confirmed the tragedy but was unable to provide information on what caused the tragedy.

As additional information becomes available, McKoy’s News will update this story.

 

