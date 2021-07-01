Two of five men in Dam Road Shooting taken in Custody

Two of the five suspects involved in Sunday’s Dam Road Square shooting that left seven injured, are now in custody, according to St James Police report.

Dermaine Wood, also known as ‘Dum,’ of May Pen, Clarendon, was taken into custody yesterday when he reported to the May Pen Police Station on condition of bail.

Tavoy, also known as Chu Chu, of Coconut Walk, Spring Mount in St James, turned himself into the Freeport Police Station on Wednesday.

An attorney representing Kenrick McIntosh, has made arrangements for Kenrick to meet with investigators.

Jermaine Drummond, a Spring Mount, St James man, and a man known only by the nickname ‘Bad Driver,’ of a Flanker St James address are still wanted.

The police are urging the men to turn themselves in.