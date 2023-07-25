Two Nabbed in Pre-Dawn St. Elizabeth Robbery Attempt

Quick action by the St. Elizabeth Police led to the arrest of two men following an attempted robbery in Braes River, St. Elizabeth on Sunday, July 23.
Reports are that about 3:45 a.m., the complainant, who operates a bar in Braes River, was alerted that his establishment was being broken into. He enquired but was met with gunshots from hoodlums travelling in a Toyota Voxy motor vehicle. The men managed to flee the scene.
The police were alerted and shortly after intercepted a Toyota Corolla motorcar operating as a‘pilot’ motor vehicle in close proximity to where the shooting occurred. The driver was taken into custody.
Shortly after, a team of officers intercepted the Toyota Voxy motor vehicle in Elim district in the parish. On the approach of the law enforcement officers, the gunmen opened gunfire. The police returned fire; however, two men managed to escape. The third assailant was subsequently apprehended.
Both men were arrested, and the two vehicles seized pending further investigations.