Two murdered on Old Hope Road

Three people were shot, two fatally, on Old Hope Road in St Andrew on Friday.

Details are still sketchy but reports are that about 5 pm, a group of people was standing near a lane when armed men pounced and opened fire before making their escape.

When the shooting subsided, three people were reportedly found suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of the victims succumbed to their injuries while the other has been admitted in critical condition, according to reports.

Police officers were still processing the scene up to publication time.

