Two murdered in Ocho Rios Market

Sections of Ocho Rios, St Ann erupted in chaos on Wednesday after two men were shot and killed by gunmen at the market.

The deceased is 26-year-old Andy Reid, alias ‘Fry Eye’, and Ivan Williams, ‘Bigga’, a cook shop operator, both of St Ann.

It is reported that at about 3 pm the men were approached by gunmen while they were at a cook shop in the market and then shot several times. The gunmen escaped.

This incident resulted in a chaotic scene as persons ran for cover.

A video circulating on social media showed one of the wounded men, in severe pain, lying on the roadway with bullet wounds in severe pain. Persons were busy videotaping the gunshot victim while one onlooker urged others to assist him.