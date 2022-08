Two Men Shot to Death on Maxfield Avenue

The bullet-riddled bodies of two men were discovered at an abandon house on Maxfield Avenue in St Andrew on Monday morning, August 1.

Residents alerted the police after hearing gunshots in the area.

The men were discovered upstairs inside the two-story building.

The killings, according to authorities, took place around 12:30 a.m.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force have responded.