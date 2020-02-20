Two Men Shot in Kingston

Two men were reportedly on Eve Avenue off Slipe Road in Kingston shot by gunmen, one being killed and the other in serious condition at the hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Darion Bryan, 21 years old, of a Kingston address.

It is reported that at around 3:00pm, residents in the area heard shots fired and requested the police.

Upon their arrival, two men were found nursing gunshot wounds on the ground before the scene was processed.

They were transported to the hospital, where Bryan was pronounced dead on arrival while the other resides in hospital.

The Kingston Police are investigating.

 

By: Marc Lodge

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

