Two Men Shot Dead in Spanish Town

1 Comment / By / July 19, 2023

Two men were shot and killed  along Jobs Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning.

The deceased have been identified only as ‘Nine Head’ and ‘Big Back’.

According to reports, about 8pm, explosions were heard close to the Spanish Town Examination Depot.

Upon investigation. two men were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds in close proximity to the entrance of the depot.

They were reportedly fired upon by occupants in a vehicle that drove up.

The scene was examined by law enforcement officers from the St Catherine North Police Division.

No motive has yet been established for the double murder.

 

1 thought on “Two Men Shot Dead in Spanish Town”

  1. Pingback: Two men shot dead in Spanish town – kodaktravel

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: