Two Men Shot Dead in Spanish Town

Two men were shot and killed along Jobs Lane in Spanish Town, St Catherine this morning.
The deceased have been identified only as ‘Nine Head’ and ‘Big Back’.
According to reports, about 8pm, explosions were heard close to the Spanish Town Examination Depot.
Upon investigation. two men were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds in close proximity to the entrance of the depot.
They were reportedly fired upon by occupants in a vehicle that drove up.
The scene was examined by law enforcement officers from the St Catherine North Police Division.
No motive has yet been established for the double murder.
