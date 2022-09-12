Two Men Shot Dead in Mt Carey, St James

September 12, 2022

Two men were shot and killed while they were transporting a cabinet set in a truck along a road in Mount Carey, St James, this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Henry Salmon, 64, a cooking gas operator from Mount Carey, and Gilbert Jackson, 56, a cabinet maker from York Bush, also from Mount Carey.

According to reports, around 9:00 am., Salmon was using his truck to help Jackson deliver a newly constructed cabinet set. Both men and the car came under gunfire as soon as they arrived at a section of York Bush.

Both men were shot dead.

According to investigators, it is suspected that the men were robbed.

The shooting occurred not long after two men were shot at a well-known bar in Anchovy, close to the location of this morning’s double murder.

The shooting occurred just hours after two men were shot at a popular bar in Anchovy.

In that incident, one man died and another was injured.

