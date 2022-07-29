Two Men Shot Dead in Maypen, Clarendon

The Clarendon police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a double murder that occurred yesterday (July 28) in Bucks Common community, May Pen in the parish.

The attack left three people injured, two of whom were confirmed dead at the hospital.

The victims have been named as 32-year-old janitor Omar Sinclair, also known as ‘Coolie,’ and 31-year-old Dwayne Collins, both of Bailey’s Avenue community. A female was also wounded during the incident.

According to the authorities at approximately 10:45 p.m., all three of the victims were in attendance at a wake when they were ambushed by armed men on foot, who opened fire at them, before fleeing the scene.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, two men and a woman were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital, where the male victims were pronounced dead.