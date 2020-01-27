Two Men Shot Dead, Child Shot and Injured in St Andrew

Two men were shot and killed and a child shot and injured on Chancery Street, St Andrew on Friday, January 24.

Those killed have been identified as Nigel Thomas, otherwise called “Bobby Socks” of Donmair Commons, and 42-year-old Gary Fender, of Norbrook Heights, both in the parish.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that about 6:15 p.m., the two men and the child were standing along the roadway when a SUV motor vehicle drove up and three men armed with guns alighted and opened fire.

The two men and the child received gunshot wounds and were rushed to a hospital, where both men were pronounced dead, and the child admitted in serious condition.

https://mckoysnews.com/jamaican-dancer-bumpa-breaks-neck-while-dancing-at-party/