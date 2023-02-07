Two Men Shot Dead by Police in St Andrew

Leave a Comment / By / February 7, 2023

Two men were shot dead last night during a confrontation with police in Riverton City, St Andrew.

The police reportedly recovered two firearms following the incident.

According to reports, at approximately 10:50 p.m., law enforcement officers were conducting a routine patrol in a section of the community when they came under gunfire.

The lawmen reportedly took evasive action and the fire was returned.

Two unidentified men were discovered with gunshot wounds during a search of the area.

They were transported to the Kingston Public Hospital, where they were declared dead.

The police in St. Andrew South are investigating.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: