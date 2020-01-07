Two Men Shot and Killed, Woman Injured in Corporate Area

Gunmen shot dead three persons and injured a woman in two separate incidents within the Corporate Area on Saturday.

The dead men have been identified as 23-year-old David Green, a taxi operator of Molynes Road, St Andrew, and 44-year-old Lindon Bernard of Seven Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew.

In the first incident, Bernard was shot by gunmen on Mountain View Avenue.

According to police reports are that about 7.25 am, residents heard explosions and went to investigate. They found Bernard suffering from gunshot wounds.

The police were summoned and Bernard was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Hours later, Green and a woman were shot along Red Hills Road, also in St Andrew.

It is reported that about 8.40 pm, a group of persons was standing along the roadway when a car was driven up, from which men jumped out and opened gunfire at bystanders.

Green and the woman were hit and taken to a hospital, where Green was pronounced dead, while the woman was admitted in stable condition.

Police are investigating into both shooting incidents.