Two Men Shot and Killed, Woman Injured in Corporate Area

Breaking news two teenagers got shot in Norwood with high powered weapon
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Gunmen shot dead three persons and injured a woman in two separate incidents within the Corporate Area on Saturday.

The dead men have been identified as 23-year-old David Green, a taxi operator of Molynes Road, St Andrew, and 44-year-old Lindon Bernard of Seven Miles in Bull Bay, St Andrew.

In the first incident, Bernard was shot by gunmen on Mountain View Avenue.

According to police reports are that about 7.25 am, residents heard explosions and went to investigate. They found Bernard suffering from gunshot wounds.

The police were summoned and Bernard was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Hours later, Green and a woman were shot along Red Hills Road, also in St Andrew.

It is reported that about 8.40 pm, a group of persons was standing along the roadway when a car was driven up, from which men jumped out and opened gunfire at bystanders.

Green and the woman were hit and taken to a hospital, where Green was pronounced dead, while the woman was admitted in stable condition.

Police are investigating into both shooting incidents.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
St Andrew Couple Found Executed in their Yard
St Andrew Couple Found Executed in their Yard
Taxi Operator Shot and Killed in Rollington Town
Taxi Operator Shot and Killed in Rollington Town
Man dies after eating ackee breakfast
Man dies after eating ackee breakfast
“Yellow” Shot and Killed in Clarendon
“Yellow” Shot and Killed in Clarendon
Police Seeks Relatives of Christopher Thomas after he collapsed
Police Seeks Relatives of Christopher Thomas after he collapsed
Clarendon Records First Double Murder of 2020
Clarendon Records First Double Murder of 2020
Two Men Shot and Killed, Woman Injured in Corporate Area
Two Men Shot and Killed, Woman Injured in Corporate Area
Dear Mckoy: 18 Year Old Daughter Jealous Over My Boyfriend
Dear Mckoy: 18 Year Old Daughter Jealous Over My Boyfriend
More Protection For Children Along Holland Bamboo Avenue
More Protection For Children Along Holland Bamboo Avenue

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....