Two Men Shot and Killed on Cameron Lane, St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Detectives attached to the St Andrew North police division have commenced an investigation into the shooting deaths of two men in Cameron Lane, on Wednesday night, February 20.

The men killed have been identified as 20-year-old David Johnson, otherwise called Cash Money, of Whitehall Avenue, St Andrew and Shamari Anderson, a Carpenter of Carilise Avenue, also in the parish.

Reports by the police are that on Wednesday afternoon, both men were at a premises along Cameron Lane, when they were pounced upon by armed men who shot them multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Anderson and Johnson were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.