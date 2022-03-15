Two Men Murdered in Green Pond, St James

The Mount Salem police have commenced a probe into the death of a teenage boy and an unidentified male, who were shot and killed by armed men in Green Pond, St James, on Monday night, March 14.

One of the men has so far been identified as 19-year-old O’Neil Tellwell, otherwise called ‘CJ’ unemployed of Bridgetown in Green Pond, and the other still unidentified.

He is said to be of light complexion, slim built, about 6-feet tall, sports a cornrow hairstyle and was clad in a blue and yellow shorts.

Reports are that about 10:00 pm, Thellwell and the unidentified male were at a section of Green Pond called Sharen Hill, when they were ambushed by armed men and shot multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the two wounded victims were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.