Two Men Listed as Wanted for the Murder of 5 Yr Old  

The Hunts Bay Police have named two men as wanted in connection with the murder of 5-year-old Denique Salmon on Riverside Drive, New Haven in Kingston 20 on Thursday, October 7.

They are:

  1. Thirty-year-old Theodore Bearer, otherwise called‘Theo’ abus conductor of Duhaney Terrace, Kingston 20. Bearer is of slim build, brown complexion, about 5feet 9inches tall and sports a plaited hairstyle.
  2. Twenty-nine-year- old Anteneil Reynolds, otherwise called ‘Son Son’ of Marlborough, New Haven in Kingston 20. He is of slim build, has bleached skin, sports a low cut hairstyle and walks with a limp.

These men are asked to turn themselves in to the police immediately.

Reports indicate that about 1:11 a.m., gunmen from warring factions fired shots in the community. During the fracas Denique, who was in her bed, was shot. The police were alerted and Denique taken to the Bustamante Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information relating to the whereabouts of Theodore Bearer and Anteneil Reynolds is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

