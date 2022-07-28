Two Men Killed in Mandela Highway Crash

Two men were killed in a motor vehicle collision on the Mandela Highway on Wednesday, July 27.

The victims have been identified as 37-year-old Kevin Muir, a taxi operator of Airy Castle Road, Stony Hill in St Andrew, and Mark Whitter.

According to Central Village Police, Muir was driving a Nissan AD Wagon motor car towards Kingston with three men aboard at 4:10 p.m.

Upon approaching a section of the roadway, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with the rear of a Mazda Premacy traveling in the direction of Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Police were alerted, and Muir, Whitter, and the other two males were transported to hospital. Muir and Whitter died while receiving treatment.

The other two men were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Mazda Premacy was unharmed.

