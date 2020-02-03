Two Men Killed in Double murder at Pear Hill, St. Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Two men were stabbed to death at a house located in the Pear Hill District, Stony Hill, St Andrew.

The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigations by the police.

According to reports, the men were at a house when attackers gained entry and stabbed both victims to death.

The police were summoned and one of the men was seen lying in pool of blood in the living room and another in the kitchen of the house.

While the men are yet to be identified, the police theorise they recently moved into the area from Spanish Town, St Catherine and had been a source of conflict in their new place of abode.

The police are investigating.