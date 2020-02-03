Two Men Killed in Double murder at Pear Hill, St. Andrew

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Two men were stabbed to death at a house located in the Pear Hill District, Stony Hill, St Andrew.

The identities of the men are being withheld pending further investigations by the police.

According to reports, the men were at a house when attackers gained entry and stabbed both victims to death.

The police were summoned and one of the men was seen lying in pool of blood in the living room and another in the kitchen of the house.

While the men are yet to be identified, the police theorise they recently moved into the area from Spanish Town, St Catherine and had been a source of conflict in their new place of abode.

The police are investigating.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Coronavirus update
Coronavirus update
Video: Candle Light Vigil for Jovian Peterkin
Video: Candle Light Vigil for Jovian Peterkin
15-year-old Kelsey-Ann Rowe Missing
15-year-old Kelsey-Ann Rowe Missing
Two Men Killed in Double murder at Pear Hill, St. Andrew
Two Men Killed in Double murder at Pear Hill, St. Andrew
Jamaican Woman Accused of Trafficking Prostitutes into Bahamas
Jamaican Woman Accused of Trafficking Prostitutes into Bahamas
Pump Attendant Killed on His Job
Pump Attendant Killed on His Job
Man Believed to be a Hit and Run Victim Discovered on St Ann Highway
Man Believed to be a Hit and Run Victim Discovered on St Ann Highway
Two Brothers Convicted for Marverly Shooting
Two Brothers Convicted for Marverly Shooting
Jamalco Strengthens Earthquake Preparedness in Schools
Jamalco Strengthens Earthquake Preparedness in Schools

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....