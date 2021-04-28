Two men killed following motor vehicle accident in St Elizabeth

Two men are now dead following a horrific motorcycle collision on the Oxford Main Road in St Elizabeth, on Tuesday, April 27.

The victims have been identified as 22-two-year-old Jason Taylor of Brompton district and 33-year-old Jason Salmon of Oxford district, St Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 6:30 p.m., Taylor was driving a Cobra motorcycle towards Santa Cruz when he overtook a motorcar and collided with Salmon, who was driving his Hirev motorcycle in the opposite direction.

Salmon and Taylor received multiple injuries and were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

