Two Men Killed by Police in Negril, Westmoreland

Two men who allegedly engaged the police in a shootout, in Red Ground, Negril, Westmoreland, on Monday evening, July 17, were fatally shot.
They have been identified as 40-year-old Richard Mosley, and 20-year-old Shane Grandison, both of Red Ground.
Reports by the Negril police are that about 6:50pm, the police received information that armed men were travelling in a White Toyota Fielder motor car.
The lawmen say they went in search of the vehicle, and they later intercepted a motor vehicle fitting the description in the Red Ground community.
It is further reported that one man alighted from the vehicle and opened fire at the police, before escaping in nearby bushes. The fire was returned, resulting in Grandison and Mosely being fatally shot and an illegal firearm recovered from the scene.
Residents in the community protested over the death of the men, who they say were killed in cold blood by the police.