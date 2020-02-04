Two Men Found Dead in Golden Hill, St Andrew

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Two Men Found Dead in Golden Hill – A probe has been launched by the police into the deaths of two men, whose bodies were discovered in a house at Golden Hill district, Stony Hill, St Andrew on Sunday, February 2.

Both deceased have been identified as 23-year Shawndee Williams, a plumber of Golden Hill district, and 20-year-old Dave Golden, of Waterhouse, Kingston 11 and Central Village, St Catherine.

Reports coming from the Stony Hill police are that about 3:30 p.m., they were alerted to a house in the community, where residents reported smelling a foul odour.

Upon their arrival, the lawmen forced their way inside the house and stumbled upon the bodies of the two men.

Both bodies were seen in a state of decomposition with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds to their upper bodies.

The scene was processed and both bodies removed to the morgue for a postmortem examination.