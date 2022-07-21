 Two Men Fined for Public Health Breach

Two St. James men were fined $15,000 each in the St. James Parish Court on Wednesday for possessing fraudulent vaccination cards.

Kevroy Clarke and Andrew Simon pleaded guilty to breaches of the Public Health Act following their appearance before presiding parish judge Sasha Smith-Ashley.

The allegations were not read to the court, but the court heard that the two men were in possession of fake vaccination cards.

Attorney-at-law Michael Hemmings, who represented the men, told the court that his clients were both naïve.

“They were both naïve…They said they were told they could just go to Type 5 and pay some money to receive the card,” said Hemmings.

 They were each fined $15,000 or 10 days in jail.

