The Freeport police in St James has confirmed that two men have died, and five persons injured, following their involvements in a three-vehicle collision which occurred along a section of the Rosehall main road in Montego Bay, St James, yesterday afternoon.

Those killed have been identified as 30-year-old Ricardo Gooden mechanic of Flankers, St James, and 59-year-old, Jeffery Garwood, Tour Operator of Florence Hall, in Trelawny.

The police also stated that they are still conducting investigations to determine if the driver of the CR-V which was involved in the accident is in any way linked to the shooting incident, which took place in Gulf Norwood, shortly before the crash.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 5:30 pm, a group of men carried out a shooting incident at a roadside garage in Norwood community, and then sped away from the scene, in the directions of Rosehall.

Minutes later Gordon was driving a Honda CR-V toward Lilliput when on reaching a section of the roadway a group of men travelling in a Mark x motor car, allegedly from Norwood, chased him and the pushed his CR-V into the path of the bus, which was being driven by Garwood

The impact of the crash resulted in Garwood and Gordon’s sustaining injuries and were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Five other passengers in the vehicle also received injuries and have been rushed to the hospital in serious condition. The occupants of The Mark X fled the scene.