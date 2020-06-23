Two Men Charged With Three Offences

Detectives assigned to the Runaway Bay Police Station arrested and charged two
men with Wounding with Intent, Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm
and Ammunition in Bellair, Runaway Bay in St. Ann on Saturday, June 20.

They are 30-year-old Kevin Lawrence, otherwise called ‘Zero’ and 23-year-old Damion James
otherwise called ‘Pappy’, both of Scarlett Hall in Runaway Bay, St. Ann.

It is alleged that about 5:45 p.m., on Thursday, May 28, Lawrence and James opened gunfire at a
group of persons, hitting one man; a woman was also robbed of her cellular phone. They were
later arrested and pointed out on an identification parade, after which they were charged.

Their court dates are being finalized.

