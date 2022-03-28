Two Men Charged with Murder in St. Catherine

Two men have been arrested and charged with Murder following the death of 45-year-old Kurt Nembhard, labourer of Salt Gully, Old Harbour, St. Catherine on Friday, March 18.

Charged are; 37-year-old Kenroy Brown otherwise called ‘Pops’ and 26-year-old Christopher Jones otherwise called ‘CJ’ both fisherman of Salt Gully, Old Harbour in St. Catherine.

Reports are that about 7:30 a.m., Brown, Jones and Nembhard were involved in an argument, when Brown threw several stones at Nembhard. Nembhard then attacked them with a machete and chopped Brown in the forehead. Brown held onto Nembhard while Jones inflicted several stab wounds all over his upper body. The police were summoned and Nembhard was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, a statement was obtained from an eyewitness and on Tuesday, March 22 an interview was done in the presence of their Attorney and they were subsequently charged.

Brown and Jones’ court date is being finalised.