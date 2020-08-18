Two Men Charged with Larceny and Shop-Breaking

Flow Cables Vandalized by Theft; customers affected
Two men have been arrested and charged for the offences of Shop Breaking and Larceny following an incident in Santa Cruz in St. Elizabeth on Thursday, July 23.

Charged are: 39-year-old Nicolas Campbell otherwise called ‘Nick’, Car Salesman and 19-year-old Shamar Smith both of Lovely Point district, Santa Cruz in St. Elizabeth.

Reports are that about 8:05 p.m., the complainant securely locked up his concrete structured business place and left.  On his return, he discovered that culprit/s had gained entry by forcing open a window to the rear of building and had stolen a number of car parts valuing about JMD$324,000.

Following an investigation, the Police picked up Campbell and Smith, and they were subsequently charged.

Campbell and Smith are to appear before the St. Elizabeth Parish Court on Wednesday, August 19.

