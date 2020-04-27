Two Men Charged With Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Three persons were charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following Police operations in Rosemount Gardens, Montego Bay, St. James and Dolphin Crescent in Old Harbour, St. Catherine.

They are:

Trevor Barnes, 58-year-old, shop operator and Chevaun Barnes, otherwise called ‘Ashman’, 27-year-old, car wash operator both of Rosemount Gardens, St. James, and

Odaine Melville otherwise called ‘Reds’, 30-year-old, steel man of Dolphin Crescent, Old Harbour, St. Catherine

Trevor and Chevaun were arrested after a Smith and Wesson pistol with a magazine containing eight .40 cartridges was found in an orange-and-black vacuum cleaner at their establishment about 2:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 14. They were charged following a question and answer session in the presence of their attorneys-at-law.

Meanwhile, on Friday, April 24 about 4:15 p.m., Melville was seen on his verandah with a firearm. He was accosted by the Police and on their approach he ran. The house was searched and one .38 Smith and Wesson revolver containing four .38 cartridges was found in the kitchen. Melville was later arrested and charged.

The court dates of the accused persons will be announced at a later date.