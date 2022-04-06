Two Men Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition in Manchester

Two men have been arrested and charged for the seizure of one 9mm Beretta Pistol with a magazine containing sixteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized in Greenvale, Manchester on Tuesday, April 05.

Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition are:

  • 41-year-old Anthony Robinson otherwise called ‘Damion’ , a Mechanic, and
  • 49-year-old Wayne Williams otherwise called ‘Bushy’, both of Coffee Piece, Clarendon.

 Reports are that about 12:35 p.m., a team of Police officers was conducting an operation in the area during which, a vehicle was stopped and searched; the weapon and ammunition were found.

The two men were subsequently arrested and charged.

Their court date is being finalised.

