Two Men Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition in Manchester
Two men have been arrested and charged for the seizure of one 9mm Beretta Pistol with a magazine containing sixteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized in Greenvale, Manchester on Tuesday, April 05.
Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition are:
- 41-year-old Anthony Robinson otherwise called ‘Damion’ , a Mechanic, and
- 49-year-old Wayne Williams otherwise called ‘Bushy’, both of Coffee Piece, Clarendon.
Reports are that about 12:35 p.m., a team of Police officers was conducting an operation in the area during which, a vehicle was stopped and searched; the weapon and ammunition were found.
The two men were subsequently arrested and charged.
Their court date is being finalised.