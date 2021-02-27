Two Men Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Twenty-five-year-old Shawneil Whims otherwise called ‘Shawn’, Deliveryman and 21-year-old Kashief Bennett otherwise called ‘Jervis’ both of Ambrook Lane, Half Way Tree, Kingston 10 was charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident at their home on Tuesday, February 16.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree Police are that about 7:30 a.m, a joint police/military operation was conducted at the home of Whims and Bennett and one Beretta pistol with a magazine containing fifteen rounds of ammunition was seized.

On Thursday, February 25 both men were charged.

Their court date is being finalised.