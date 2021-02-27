Two Men Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Twenty-five-year-old Shawneil Whims otherwise called ‘Shawn’, Deliveryman and 21-year-old Kashief Bennett otherwise called ‘Jervis’ both of Ambrook Lane, Half Way Tree, Kingston 10 was charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following an incident at their home on Tuesday, February 16.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree Police are that about 7:30 a.m, a joint police/military operation was conducted at the home of Whims and Bennett and one Beretta pistol with a magazine containing fifteen rounds of ammunition was seized.

On Thursday, February 25 both men were charged.

Their court date is being finalised.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....