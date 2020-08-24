Two Men Charged With Illegal Possession of Firearm And Ammunition

Two men are to face the court to answer to charges of Illegal Possession of

Firearm and Ammunition following an incident in Bull Bay, St Andrew on Saturday, August 22.

They are 27-year-old Alwin Darby and 22-year-old Devonte Cole, both of 8 Miles, Bull Bay, St.

Andrew.

Report from the Bull Bay Police is that about 2:05 p.m, officers were on patrol on the Bull Bay

main road, when the men who were traveling on a motorcycle were signalled to stop. They

disobeyed and continued driving the motorcycle. The motorcycle was later intercepted by the

Police and a 9mm Browning pistol and two magazines containing fourteen 9mm rounds were

seized. Both men were arrested and charged.

Both accused are being scheduled to appear before the court at a later date.