Two Men Charged With Illegal Possession of Firearm And Ammunition

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Two men are to face the court to answer to charges of Illegal Possession of
Firearm and Ammunition following an incident in Bull Bay, St Andrew on Saturday, August 22.

They are 27-year-old Alwin Darby and 22-year-old Devonte Cole, both of 8 Miles, Bull Bay, St.
Andrew.

Report from the Bull Bay Police is that about 2:05 p.m, officers were on patrol on the Bull Bay
main road, when the men who were traveling on a motorcycle were signalled to stop. They
disobeyed and continued driving the motorcycle. The motorcycle was later intercepted by the
Police and a 9mm Browning pistol and two magazines containing fourteen 9mm rounds were
seized. Both men were arrested and charged.

Both accused are being scheduled to appear before the court at a later date.

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....