Two Men Charged for Lottery Scamming in St James

Latest Jamaica News, St James (McKoy’s News): Two Men Charged for Lottery Scamming – Officers attached to the St James Lottery Scam Task Force have now laid criminal charges against two men, who were taken into custody for their alleged involvements in the Lottery Scamming in Mount Salem community, on Wednesday February 19.

Both men who were charged with possession of Identity Information and Access Device on Monday, February 24, has been identified as 29-year-old Jermaine Myers, a barber of Keaton Lane and 22-year-old Shane Robinson, otherwise called “Godzilla” also of Keaton Lane, Mount Salem.

Reports by the police are that about 3:00 p.m., an operation was carried out in the area when a house occupied by both men was searched, and names, addresses and telephone numbers of persons living overseas, were found.

The phones were seized and the men arrested and subsequently charged.