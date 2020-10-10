Two Men Charged For Illegal Possession Of Firearm And Ammunition In St. James

Jamaica News: Two men are scheduled to appear before the Gun Court on Friday, October 16 to answer to the charges of Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following a seizure that occurred on Thursday, October 8.

Charged are 23-year-old Shavoy Shaw, a tiler and 35-year-old Damarkie Campbell, otherwise called ‘Markie’, both of Farm Heights, Montego Bay, St. James.

Reports from the Mount Salem Police are that about 8:25 p.m., lawmen were conducting operations on Crawford Street in the parish, when they signalled the driver of a Toyota Mark X motorcar to stop. He complied and the vehicle along with its occupants was searched resulting in the seizure of one 9mm Beretta pistol with a magazine containing seven 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Shaw and Campbell were arrested and subsequently charged.