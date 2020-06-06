TWO MEN CHARGED FOR ILLEGAL POSSESSION OF FIREARM AND AMMUNITION IN ST. CATHERINE

Two men were charged on Thursday, June 4 for Illegal Possession of Firearm and

Ammunition following a seizure by members of the security forces on Lawrence Drive in Spanish

Town, St. Catherine on Saturday, May 30.

Charged are 21-year-old Renardo Stewart, otherwise called ‘Dwayne’, of Mansfield Avenue and

33-year-old Omar Campbell, otherwise called ‘Bups’, of Lawrence Drive, both in Spanish Town

in the parish.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 9:45 p.m., a premises was searched and one

Glock pistol– along with two magazines and 25 rounds of ammunition – were found. Stewart and

Campbell, who were occupying the premises, were arrested.

Their court dates are being finalised.

From: Carol Francis <[email protected]>