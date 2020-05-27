Two Men Charged for Breaches of the Firearms Act in Kingston and Clarendon

Two men were charged for breaches of the Firearms Act following two separate shooting incidents at the intersection of Penn Street and Brynes Street in Kingston and Rocky Point in Clarendon.

In the first incident, 31-year-old Dorraine Taylor otherwise called ‘Itchy Pang’, of Tangerine Road in Kingston was charged with Shooting with Intent, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 6:45 p.m., on Tuesday, May 12, Taylor opened gunfire at a man who was walking along the roadway. The man-made a report to the Police and Taylor was subsequently arrested and charged on Tuesday, May 26. His court date is being finalized.

In the second incident, 27-year-old Dazel Bailey otherwise called ‘Clappa’, fisherman of Rocky Point in Clarendon was also charged with Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.

Reports from the Lionel Town Police are that about 10:00 p.m., on Wednesday, May 20, Bailey fired gunshots and injured a man who was walking along a dirt road in his community. The injured man made a report to the Police and Bailey was arrested and charged on Tuesday, May 26. His court date is also being finalized.

