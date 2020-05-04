Two Men Charged for Assault

Two men were charged on Saturday, May 02, with offenses resulting from separate incidents of assault in Westmoreland and St. James.

Charged are 23-year-old Devar Mullings, a delivery man of Mint Road district in Grange Hill, Westmoreland and 22-year-old Junior Richard otherwise called ‘Chin’, labourer of Peace View in Albion, St. James.

Mullings was charged with Assault at Common Law and Illegal Possession of Firearm while Richard was charged with Assault at Common Law With Use of a Firearm

Reports are that the men had a dispute with persons in their respective communities during which they pulled firearms at them and threatened them. A report was made to the Police and they were arrested and charged.

Their court dates are being finalized.