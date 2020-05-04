Two Men Charged Following Robbery in St. Catherine

The St. Catherine Police charged two men with Robbery With Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm after they were caught by the Police following a robbery in Rosemount district in Linstead, St. Catherine on Wednesday, April 15.

Charged are 29-year-old Brian Deans, bar operator and 36-year-old Oniel Aughle, mason, both of Deeside in Linstead in the parish.

Reports from the Linstead Police are that about 2:15 p.m., four men travelling in a Mitsubishi Attrage motorcar who were armed with guns held up and robbed a man of his motor car. A team of Police officers who saw what happened went in pursuit of the men and intercepted the vehicle. Dean and Aughle were found inside the vehicle and were arrested and later charged.

Their court dates will be announced at a later date.